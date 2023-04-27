2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns forced to watch as surprise QB goes at No. 1
3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson, Jr., EDGE, Alabama
Another Alabama player comes off the board as the Arizona Cardinals add Will Anderson, Jr. A premium EDGE rusher, he's exactly what this defense needs.
4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
Another quarterback is selected ahead of C.J. Stroud as the Colts bring in Anthony Richardson. This kid flew up draft boards this year and while he has all the physical tools, taking him is a major gamble. But hey, nothing could be worse than the Matt Ryan/Jeff Saturday pairing. Right?
5. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech
The Russell Wilson trade wound up being a very bad one for Denver but the Seahawks keep looking like winners. Now, they add a premium defensive lineman in Tyree Wilson. He's versatile and they love that on their D-line.
6. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
Detroit uses their first of two picks in Round 1 on Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez. They gave up on Jeff Okudah, who is now in Atlanta, and look again for a potential lockdown corner.
7. Las Vegas Raiders: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
Finally, C.J. Stroud comes off the board. This is bittersweet since he deserves to go early but Josh McDaniels is not the coach the Raiders think he is. He won't be a good fit for Stroud, which could be a problem. Then again, McDaniels might also run himself out of town by midseason anyway.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson
The Atlanta Falcons have had a solid offseason and add to that with the selection of Myles Murphy. The Clemson product is well-rounded and should be a starter from Day 1.