2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns forced to watch as surprise QB goes at No. 1
14. New England Patriots: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern
Peter Skoronski isn't a flashy player but he does his job incredibly well. He's a perfect fit in New England.
15. New York Jets (via Green Bay Packers): Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia
Aaron Rodgers admitted he's old. The New York Jets might want to make sure they don't get him beat up prematurely, so they add a stud offensive tackle in Broderick Jones.
Rodgers says they have the talent to win it all, which might be true. But the AFC is still loaded, so it won't be easy. Thankfully, he got the Jets to bring over some of the weapons he hated having to rely on in Green Bay.
16. Washington Commanders: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State
The Washington Commanders add Joey Porter, Jr. and the only good thing about this is that it keeps him from playing for Pittsburgh like his dad.
17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
With Joey Porter, Jr. gone, the Steelers grab Devon Witherspoon from Illinois. He's a talented defensive back who climbed into the top 20 thanks to a stellar 2022 campaign.
18. Detroit Lions: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama
With Jamaal Williams headed to New Orleans, the Lions will turn to D'Andre Swift and David Montgomery. That is, they were going to before adding Jahmyr Gibbs — who some say could wind up being better than Bijan Robinson.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson
Bryan Bresee might be a tad overrated but he's still got enough athleticism that the Tampa Baker Buccaneers bring him in at No. 19.