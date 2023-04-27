2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns forced to watch as surprise QB goes at No. 1
20. Seattle Seahawks: Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami
With their second pick in this opening round, the Seattle Seahawks bring in Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. His numbers from the Combine won't wow anyone but he has the size and strength to play against any wideout in the game.
21. Los Angeles Chargers: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
If the Los Angeles Chargers are ever going to maximize Justin Herbert's talent, they need to keep adding weapons in the passing game. Zay Flowers could become his best friend due to his impressive route running and elite competitiveness.
22. Baltimore Ravens: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State
The Ravens need more depth at cornerback and while Emmanuel Forbes is slim at 166 pounds, he has the height and length to give wideouts problems. He's also blazing fast, as evidenced by the 4.35 time he put up in the 40-yard dash.
23. Minnesota Vikings: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa
Lukas Van Ness looks like one of those players who will be a better pro than he was a collegiate player. The Iowa product is barely scratching the surface of his potential and could be a future star for the Minnesota Vikings.
24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State
Trevor Lawrence took a huge step forward in 2022 and the Jaguars now build around him. Cam Robinson was given a huge deal but Walker Little isn't the answer on the right side.
25. New York Giants: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida
Daniel Jones was great in 2022 but there have to be comcerns as to whether or not that's sustainable. Here, the Giants make sure he has the best line possible, landing the top guard in this class — O'Cyrus Torrence.