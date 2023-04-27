2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns forced to watch as surprise QB goes at No. 1
26. Dallas Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah
Out with one Dalton, in with another.
The Dallas Cowboys lost Dalton Schultz in free agency but Dalton Kincaid should be an upgrade. The Utah product might not offer much in run blocking but this offense is looking to continue to open up the passing game — even if Mike McCarty says he wants to run more (he has to appease Jerry Jones).
27. Buffalo Bills: Will McDonald, EDGE, Iowa State
Will McDonald has been climbing draft boards and sneaks into the back part of the opening round. The Buffalo Bills continue to bolster their pass rush, knowing they need to slow down some of the best QBs in the NFL if they want to get to the Super bo
28. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Tippmann, IOL, Wisconsin
Adding Orlando Brown was a huge win for the Bengals but they need a new starting left guard. Enter Joe Tippmann from Wisconsin. He might finally round that unit out and can be the starting center down the road as well.
29. New Orleans Saints (via San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos): Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame
Michael Mayer appeared to be the top tight end in this class until Dalton Kincaid leaped him. Still, he's a great selection for the Saints who need a safety valve for Derek Carr.
30. Philadelphia Eagles: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma
The Eagles are so loaded they can use this pick on a player who might not see the field for a year or two. Anton Harrison is a very experienced tackle and will have a starting role down the road but Philly will give him time as a swing tackle first.
31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee
With the final pick in Round 1 (which comes at 31 instead of 32 since the Dolphins were stripped of a selection), the Kansas City Chiefs add Jalin Hyatt. A breakout star for Tennessee in 2022, Hyatt is a big play waiting to happen. And he joins an offense led by a quarterback who is a big play waiting to happen.