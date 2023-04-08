2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns bring in Keeanu Benton, Tyjae Spears
Browns Round 3, Pick 98: Parker Washington, WR, Penn State
Cleveland has done a great job fixing their receiving corps but it's not time to stand pat. They feel good about Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Elijah Moore but just lost Michael Woods II to a torn Achilles.
That was a reminder of how quickly they can lose players on the depth chart, so adding another wideout in the draft would be added insurance. That leads to the selection of Parker Washington from Penn State, who is a perfect fit for the slot.
Washington came into the Combine at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds and isn't built like a normal wideout, nor does he play like one after he catches the ball. Instead, he turns into a running back and has no problem breaking tackles and turning short gains into long ones.
Throw in the fact that he's Josh Dobbs cousin and this move makes too much sense. It also protects Cleveland down the line with DPJ and Marquise Goodwin both scheduled for free agency in 2024 and Elijah Moore following in 2025.
Browns Round 4, Pick 111: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
With Ronnie Harrison out, the Browns will need a new hybrid safety that can move all over the field. That's exactly what they get with this selection, bringing in Jammie Robinson from Florida State.
Robinson can play in the nickel as well as either safety position. He needs to work on his angles and technique but he has the tools to be a playmaker — especially in a defense where he's not pigeon-holed to one spot.