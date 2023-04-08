2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns bring in Keeanu Benton, Tyjae Spears
Browns Round 4, Pick 126: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion
This class is loaded at tight end and the Browns are likely going to try and find a replacement for Harrison Bryant who has fallen to No. 3 on the depth chart behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins. With an extra pick in Round 4, they feel comfortable grabbing a player who has tremendous potential but might not see the field a lot as a rookie since he didn't play against elite competition in the NCAA.
Zack Kuntz was one of the stars of the Combine, coming in second in the 40-yard dash with a time of 4.55. He also displayed an insane 40-inch vertical jump considering the fact that he's 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. That landed him first for tight ends in the drill.
From there, he was first in the broad jump, first in the 3-come drill, tied for first in the bench press, was second in the 20-yard shuttle, and tied for second in the 10-yard split.
Kuntz is simply an athletic freak and by 2024, he could be one of the more dynamic pass-catching tight ends in the league.
Browns Round 5, Pick 140: Tyjae Spears, RB, Tulane
Right now, the Browns could use some more running back depth behind Nick Chubb. They have Jerome Ford, who was excellent at Cincinnati but spent his rookie season returning kicks while getting just eight rushing attempts.
He could wind up being the No. 2 back but they would be wise to add some depth/competiton. Enter Tyjae Spears from Tulane.
He's not a typical back at 201 pounds and therefore might not carry the ball 20 times a game at any point in his NFL career but he's smart, finds the holes, and is a monster when it comes to running routes in the passing game.
This class is an excellent one for tight ends and running backs and Cleveland lands two studs back-to-back in this mock.