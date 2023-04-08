2023 NFL Mock Draft: Browns bring in Keeanu Benton, Tyjae Spears
Browns Round 5, Pick 142: DJ Johnson, EDGE, Oregon
Back on the clock for their second pick in Round 5, the Browns add DJ Johnson from Oregon. They need more defensive end depth with just Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas backing up Myles Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo.
However, with the way this board fell, they wait until late but do still land a player who recorded six sacks in his senior season and ran a 4.49 in the 40-yard dash. A former tight end, Johnson is still raw but has incredible athleticism that can be molded by defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.
Browns Round 6, Pick 190: Jalen Graham, LB, Purdue
Another position that needs depth is linebacker but this is more due to issues with durability. Cleveland has talent with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, and Anthony Walker but they struggle with injuries.
That's why Jalen Graham makes sense in Round 6. He's more of a coverage linebacker and is on the smaller side at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. But much like Tony Fields, they can bring him along slowly and help him become a contributor whenever called upon.
Browns Round 7, Pick 229: Jovaughn Gwyn, IOL, South Carolina
With their final pick in this mock, Cleveland adds Jovaughn Gwyn from South Carolina. Gwyn played guard for the Gamecocks but at 297 pounds, he's likely going to need to prove he can play center to have a long career in the NFL.
For the Browns, he can serve as a reserve at both positions. He has the tools to succeed and Bill Callahan can get the most out of him.