2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
24. Tennessee Titans
A 7-3 start for the Tennessee Titans ended in disaster as they lost the final seven games of the year in 2022. Even with their free-fall, they had a shot to win the AFC South and Josh Dobbs was under center for their final two games. He played well but it wasn't enough.
Now in 2023, there are discussions about moving on from Ryan Tannehill and turning things over to Will Levis. If history teaches us anything, it's that quarterback controversies don't usually lead to winning campaigns.
23. Denver Broncos
Wow, what happened to Russell Wilson? Once one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, he stunk it up in his debut season with the Denver Broncos.
Wilson could be better in 2023 with Sean Payton as his head coach but there are already rumblings about the backup quarterback outshining him. As if that wasn't enough, they have to face the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers twice in a strong division.
22. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints were just 7-10 in 2022 which had them tied for second place in the NFC South. It also had them tied for last.
They weren't terrible and adding Derek Carr should be just enough for them to be the favorites in the division. That means they could be a playoff team, but they're not going to make much noise at all.
21. Washington Commanders
With Sam Howell as the starting quarterback, the Washington Commanders won't be much of a threat. They do have Jacoby Brissett but he's never been much of a winner — sorry Browns fans but the 4-7 record is right at his career average. Ron Rivera is a good enough coach to keep them competitive but that's about it.