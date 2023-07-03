2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
20. Green Bay Packers
It's going to be weird seeing the Green Bay Packers take the field without Aaron Rodgers. He's been their starter since 2008 and was with the organization since 2005. With him gone, Jordan Love will take over.
It was the right call since Rodgers was clearly no longer invested in the organization but it won't be an easy transition. Love is a question mark and until he proves himself, the Packers are as well.
19. Chicago Bears
Not many teams had as strong of an offseason as the Chicago Bears. Following years of futility, they finally feel good since they added Darnell Wright to shore up their offensive line and D.J. Moore to finally give Justin Fields a No. 1 wideout. They even added Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, DeMarcus Walker, and Nate Davis in free agency. Not a bad haul.
18. Pittsburgh Steelers
Somehow, the Pittsburgh Steelers ended up with a 9-8 record. They have yet to put up a losing season under Mike Tomlin but with the shift of power in the AFC North, that could finally change in 2023.
17. New England Patriots
As long as Bill Belichick is the coach, the New England Patriots will be a competitive team. However, they've made some odd moves including re-signing DeVante Parker and adding TikTok star and part-time wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster (who doesn't fit their M.O. at all).