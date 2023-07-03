2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
12. Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence turned out to be the real deal but he also proved that coaching still matters in the NFL. With Urban Meyer, he struggled mightily but in year two with Doug Pederson calling plays, Lawrence took the Jacksonville Jaguars into the playoffs and knocked off the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, they're the favorites in the AFC South — which is suddenly full of young quarterbacks.
11. Baltimore Ravens
Considering they continue to succeed, maybe we shouldn't question the Baltimore Ravens. But then again, they decided this offseason to pay a quarterback who runs first a huge contract despite the fact that his health has been questionable in recent years.
On top of that, they want to switch the system he works in, moving to an Air-Raid offense. Maybe it works, but it feels like a huge risk — and it's one they didn't need to take.
10. Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson will be the key to the Cleveland Browns success, or lack thereof. They gambled their future on him and then made some impressive moves, including adding Elijah Moore to a receiving corps that already had Amari Cooper and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Throw in Nick Chubb and this is a potentially elite offense.
The question will be centered around their defense. Adding Dalvin Tomlinson, Rodney McLeod, Juan Thornhill, and Za'Darius Smith helps a lot. Also, bringing in Jim Schwartz will be huge. But we've seen this team win the offseason before only to disappoint when it counts. They come into the season at No. 10, but they have to prove they belong before receiving any true respect outside of Cleveland.
9. Miami Dolphins
Concussions are no laughing matter and it's been tough to watch Tua Tagovailoa struggle with so many this early in his career. The Miami Dolphins were one of the best teams in the league when he played and their offense is explosive with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Having said that, it's hard not to wonder if Tua can stay on the field. And if he keeps suffering head injuries, it's even more difficult not to ask when he needs to shut it down.