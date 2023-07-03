2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
8. New York Jets
The New York Jets made a huge move this offseason when they added Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Packers. It's hard to see this resulting in anything more than a fun regular season for a franchise that's been without star power under center for years. But Rodgers has shown in recent years that he's not the best teammate and is focused on what's best for him. Having that in a leader typically leads to disappointment.
7. Los Angeles Chargers
Kellen Moore leaves the Cowboys and will now be the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers. Brandon Staley has had regular-season success but needs to get it done in the playoffs. Not sure how adding Moore, who comes from the franchise that invented regular-season success without playoff victories will help, but here they are.
6. Dallas Cowboys
With Kellen Moore out, Mike McCarthy will call plays for the Dallas Cowboys. He's now entering his fourth season with America's Team and is 24-10 over the past two years. Dallas added Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore as they look to get back over the hump but if they don't start getting playoff wins, McCarthy could feel his seat get hot.
Just kidding, if Jerry Jones took a decade to fire Jason Garrett, McCarthy is going nowhere.
5. San Francisco 49ers
Kyle Shanahan is one of the better coaches in the NFL and he proves it year after year when he moves from one quarterback to another due to injury. They might have even headed to the Super Bowl with the final pick from the 2022 NFL Draft had Brock Purdy not gotten injured as well.
Heading into this season, the 49ers remain one of the top teams in the NFL. The only question has to be how they will do on defense after another defensive coordinator left to take a head coaching job. Steve Wilks now takes over and if he keeps them operating anywhere near the level DeMeco Ryans did, they should again be primed for a deep playoff run.