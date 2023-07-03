2023 NFL Power Rankings pre-training camp: Browns crack top 10
The Cleveland Browns are coming off two losing seasons in a row but a strong offseason has them firmly entrenched as contenders in these pre-camp 2023 NFL Power Rankings
By Randy Gurzi
4. Cincinnati Bengals
As long as Joe Burrow is healthy, the Cincinnati Bengals are a dangerous team. Burrow led them to the Super Bowl in just his second season and they enter 2023 at No. 4 in our NFL Power Rankings.
Cincinnati focused on the offensive line last year and it was still an issue. Now, they added Orlando Brown which means they have a stellar left tackle for the first time in Burrow's career. That could be a problem for opposing teams.
3. Buffalo Bills
If the Browns could re-do the 2018 NFL Draft, they likely would take Josh Allen instead of Baker Mayfield. Allen has turned the Buffalo Bills franchise around and they're on the verge of dominating the AFC East for the next decade.
Allen does need to get better at protecting the football and they have to figure things out with Stefon Diggs. But even with those questions lingering, they're one of the early favorites to make it to the Super Bowl this year.
2. Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts just signed a five-year extension worth $255 million this offseason. Hardly anyone saw that coming when he was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. And no one saw it coming when he was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa while at Alabama.
Philly nearly won the Super Bowl last season but a second-half surge from the Chiefs shut down those hopes. Even so, their future is bright since Hurts is one of the strongest leaders in the NFL and this roster has hardly any holes.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
The reigning NFL Champions come into the year sitting at No. 1 in our 2023 NFL Power Rankings. Patrick Mahomes has now led them to two titles and if there's going to be another this season, he's going to have to do it without a true No. 1 wideout.
Kansas City enters the year with Skyy Moore, Kadrius Toney, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling leading their receiving corps. Of course, that might be enough when Travis Kelce is lining up at tight end, but it will be a storyline to watch.