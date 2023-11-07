2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Browns back in the top 10
The Cleveland Browns look dangerous again now that Deshaun Watson is healthy and they're climbing up the 2023 NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
12. Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
As much as Browns fans want the Pittsburgh Steelers to fall apart, they just won’t do it. Their offense is pretty rough — which is partly on Kenny Pickett and partly on Matt Canada — but their defense is one of the best. That’s a recipe for a playoff berth but they won’t go far.
11. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
After a huge win over the Cowboys in Week 5, the 49ers have fallen apart. They've lost three in a row and Brock Purdy has struggled to regain his footing. Maybe the bye week helps them get back on track but they're nowhere near as scary as they were before the Browns humbled them.
10. Cleveland Browns (5-3)
Cleveland is in the top 10 but there will still be those who hate that they're not ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals. The reason for that is they have yet to really put it all together.
Sure, they have a favorable point differential but they've also stuck it to some bad teams and been in close contests with the good ones. This weekend was a beautiful win and they have a lot to build upon. Having said that, Week 10 and 11 against the Ravens and Steelers will tell us a lot about this team.
9. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
Seattle can be an up-and-down team but still finds a way to win. They're tied for the lead in the NFC West and could wind up winning it if San Francisco doesn't turn it around.
8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-3)
Joe Burrow looks like Joe Burrow again. Cleveland was fortunate to play the Bengals in Week 1 because they’re a different team now than they were at that point in the year. They’re slightly ahead of Cleveland due to Burrow but the Browns defense can eventually close the gap if they continue to play as they did in Week 9.
7. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
The Dallas Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Eagles in Week 9 and are now 5-3. They are another team that has talent but the depth is concerning at wideout and their offensive line is a major problem.