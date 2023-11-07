2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Browns back in the top 10
The Cleveland Browns look dangerous again now that Deshaun Watson is healthy and they're climbing up the 2023 NFL Power Rankings entering Week 10
By Randy Gurzi
6. Miami Dolphins (6-3)
Miami is still a dangerous team but they have to start figuring out how to beat good teams. This weekend, the Chiefs held them in check but they had a chance to tie it up late but Tua Tagovailoa had a series to forget to close things out.
5. Detroit Lions (6-2)
Dan Campbell has the Detroit Lions playing incredible football this year. Jared Goff is suddenly a star and has been much better than Matthew Stafford. Sure, the Rams won a title in 2021 but with the way Goff is playing now, they might have done it with him. In the end, Detroit won that trade.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2)
Jacksonville is 6-2 and they still haven't seemed to hit their full potential. That's a scary prospect.
3. Baltimore Ravens (7-2)
It's hard to watch the Baltimore Ravens continue to succeed. They still don't have great play at wide receiver but Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews make up for that. Their defense is also annoyingly consistent.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (7-2)
Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL. Don't believe that? Look at the wide receivers corps he's working with. And then ask how in the world this team is 7-2. The answer is — Mahomes.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
Entering Week 10, there's no team playing better than the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending NFC Champions escaped with a win against Dallas thanks to their pass rush. They have very few weaknesses and they're another team that still hasn't played to its full potential yet — but is still somehow 8-1.