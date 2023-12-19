2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Browns climb to No. 6 overall
The Cleveland Browns are now 9-5 and land well within the top 10 in these 2023 NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 16
By Randy Gurzi
20. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7)
Cleveland fans have seen a lot of lows since returning to the NFL in 1999. Having said that, they never openly chanted for Mason Rudolph to take over as the starting quarterback. Pittsburgh Steelers fans have done this and are now getting their wish. They could be sliding down in a hurry soon — which they're already doing which is why they think Rudolph could help.
19. New Orleans Saints (7-7)
A win in Week 15 improved the New Orleans Saints to 7-7 and Derek Carr tossed three touchdowns in the victory over the Giants. They're now tied with the Bucs for first place in the NFC South but they need to show some consistency before anyone buys in. They have talent but the coaching is a mess and Carr has been up and down all year.
18. Minnesota Vikings (7-7)
Josh Dobbs had a solid run but he's out as the starter for the Vikings. In his place is Nick Mullens, another former Cleveland Browns backup. Mullens had over 300 yards but made too many mistakes and his team fell to the Bengals in overtime. One of many teams going without their starter, the Vikings are still alive but the margin for error is thin.
17. Seattle Seahawks (7-7)
If there was any game the Browns felt like they should have won but failed, it would have to be when they fell to the Seahawks 24-20. A late pick from P.J. Walker led to the defeat and it was the reason Cleveland turned back to Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Since that win, Seattle has struggled but they came up with a huge win over Philly on Monday Night Football to keep their season alive.