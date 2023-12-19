2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Browns climb to No. 6 overall
The Cleveland Browns are now 9-5 and land well within the top 10 in these 2023 NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 16
By Randy Gurzi
16. Los Angeles Rams (7-7)
It wasn't that long ago the L.A. Rams were the defending Super Bowl champs. Now, they're 7-7 but do have the final playoff spot currently. They won this weekend against the Commanders which was fourth win in five games — including a victory at home over the Browns. They've turned it around from a three-game losing streak before that and could be a dangerous team in the postseason.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)
Baker Mayfield had a game to remember in Week 15. In a win over the Packers, Mayfield had 381 yards and four touchdowns while completing 22-of-28 passing attempts. He's been playing well for the Bucs (24 touchdowns against eight picks with 3,315 yards) and could wind up in the postseason. Not bad at all for the former No. 1 overall pick.
14. Denver Broncos (7-7)
Another team that defeated Cleveland not too long ago is the Denver Broncos. They shook off a 1-5 start and won five in a row before a loss to Houston in Week 13. They're now 7-7 after a loss to Denver but have three teams with losing records to close out the year.
13. Indianapolis Colts (8-6)
The Colts have been playing much better in the second half of the season and are now 8-6 following a win over the Steelers. They had won four in a row before a Week 14 loss to the Bengals but are back on track following the beatdown over Pittsburgh. It could all come down to a Week 18 game against Houston.