2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 16: Browns climb to No. 6 overall
The Cleveland Browns are now 9-5 and land well within the top 10 in these 2023 NFL Power Rankings heading into Week 16
By Randy Gurzi
4. Buffalo Bills (8-6)
What a dominant win for the Buffalo Bills. After barely escaping the Chiefs in Week 14, they took it to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. They were unstoppable on the ground which made life easier for Josh Allen. If they can keep playing complementary football, they can be a problem in the playoffs.
3. Miami Dolphins (10-4)
With Tyreek Hill out due to an ankle injury, the Miami Dolphins offense was expected to be slower than normal. That ended up not being the case as Jaylen Waddle recorded 142 yards and a touchdown through the air and Raheem Mostert added two touchdowns on the ground. Their defense was the real story though as they blanked the Jets for their 10th win of the year.
2. Baltimore Ravens (11-3)
With their win over the Jaguars, the Baltimore Ravens put some space between them and the rest of the competitive AFC North. They also stayed one game ahead of the Dolphins for the No. 1 seed in the conference. They have a huge test next week against the San Francisco 49ers but the AFC might come down to the Week 17 meeting between Baltimore and Miami.
1. San Francisco 49ers (11-3)
There was a stretch of the season where the San Francisco 49ers appeared to be trending in the wrong direction. They lost three games in a row, starting with the Week 6 loss to the Browns. They then fell to the Vikings and Bengals but those were their only losses on the season. They're again on a roll and it's hard to find a weakness on this roster.