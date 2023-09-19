2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
28. Carolina Panthers (0-2)
The Carolina Panthers were featured on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints and had a chance to make a statement. That didn't happen as they fell to 0-2 on the season. There's a lot of young talent on this team but Frank Reich has his work cut out for him if they're going to turn into winners.
27. Denver Broncos (0-2)
There were a couple of games that seemed well in hand but then the unthinkable happened. That was the case for the Denver Broncos in Week 2 after they built a commanding 21-3 lead over the Washington Commanders in the first half. But then, they let Washington take over and before long, they were trailing 35-24. A late field goal from Will Lutz was followed by a Hail Mary touchdown for Brandon Johnson, making it a two-point game. However, a blatant penalty wasn't called on the two-point conversion. It was a frustrating finish for Denver but they never should have been in that position.
26. Minnesota Vikings (0-2)
The prime-time curse continued for the Minnesota Vikings, who fell to 0-2 with a loss to the Eagles. They fought hard and Kirk Cousins put up some impressive numbers but it simply wasn't enough. And he's likely going to take the heat for this slow start even though he's been on fire to start the year.
25. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
It was another one tough outing for the Cincinnati Bengals as they dropped their second game in a row. This time, it was a 27-24 defeat at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens.
While it’s true they started out 0-2 in 2023 and still won the division, they’ve lost to two AFC North rivals this time. It’s not an impossible hole to climb out of but not an ideal one either.