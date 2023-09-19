2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
24. Los Angeles Chargers (0-2)
Kellen Moore was brought over to coach the offense as Brandon Staley tried to keep his job with the Los Angeles Chargers. After two weeks, it seems as though Staley could be in more danger than ever and Moore might be able to audition as a head coach on an interim basis.
The Chargers have had leads in their first two games of the year and wound up losing both. That’s been a problem since Staley arrived and his seat has to be on fire at this point.
23. New York Giants (1-1)
With 17 games now in the regular season, an 0-2 start isn't as detrimental as it once was. Even so, no one wants to start out that way — and the New York Giants nearly did. Trailing 20-0 at the half against the Arizona Cardinals, they were able to finally get rolling in the second half, stealing a 31-28 win. The only problem is that Saquon Barkley was injured late in the game which means there will be major concerns going forward.
22. New York Jets (1-1)
It's hard to figure out how in the world the New York Jets beat the Buffalo Bills without Aaron Rodgers because, in Week 2, Zach Wilson was a mess. He was sacked three times and threw three picks as they fell 30-10 to the Dallas Cowboys. The only positive thing that can be said is their defense held up in the red zone and held Dallas to five field goals. Otherwise, it would have been much worse than a 20-point loss.
21. Tennessee Titans (1-1)
Ryan Tannehill wasn’t putting up highlight-reel plays but he was very efficient in Week 2, going 20-of-24 passing. It was enough to get an overtime win over the Chargers as the Titans improved to 1-1 on the season. They’re tied with the Jaguars and Colts in the division and should remain in the mix all season. They’re never the best team but they’re one of the more resilient.