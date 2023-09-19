2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
20. Las Vegas Raiders (1-1)
A 17-16 win over Denver in Week 1 gave the Las Vegas Raiders a lot of confidence heading into Week 2. They even jumped out to a 7-0 lead over Buffalo to start the game. But then, the wheels fell off. The Bills ended up winning 38-10 while Jimmy Garoppolo struggled with two picks in the loss. They face the Steelers in Week 3, which might help them get back on track.
19. New England Patriots (0-2)
This start has been less than ideal for the New England Patriots. They lost by five to the Eagles in Week 1 and then by seven to Miami in Week 2. Matt Judon says the team still believes in themselves and they should. They fought back in each of their first two games and made it close. And it’s safe to say at this point, they’re the best 0-2 team in the league.
18. Seattle Seahawks (1-1)
Geno Smith was firing on all cylinders again this weekend against Detroit. He and the Seattle Seahawks put a Week 1 loss in the rearview and kept pace with the L.A. Rams in their division. They also had some fun at the expense of the Lions, who did the most Dan Campbell-esque thing ever when they encouraged fans to show up in blue ski masks. An overtime win was capped off with another victory as Seattle players wore the masks and mocked the Lions afterward.
17. Los Angeles Rams (1-1)
With Matthew Stafford back, the L.A. Rams look like a completely different team. They won in Week 1 against Seattle and then hung tight with the San Francisco 49ers. In the end, they lost 30-23 but for a team that was written off by so many, they've made some noise early in the year.
They've even been able to move the chains without Cooper Kupp, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury. In his absence, Puka Nacua has become a star and pulled in 15 receptions for 147 yards this weekend.