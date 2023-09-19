2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
8. Buffalo Bills (1-1)
The Raiders took an early 7-0 lead and then after Buffalo scored 14 in a row, they made it 14-10. From there, Josh Allen and the Bills went off.
They scored 24 unanswered to secure their first win of the season, 38-10. It was a statement game and that statement went something like this:
“How did the Bills lose to the Jets with Zach Wilson under center?”
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-1)
This week was supposed to feature a shootout between Trevor Lawrence and Patrick Mahomes. Instead, the Chiefs and Jaguars defense put on a clinic.
Jacksonville was unable to score a single touchdown, managing just nine points in a 17-9 loss. Usually, holding Kansas City to 17 is a major win but not in this case. Even so, this is still the top team in the AFC South and they could still make a run.
6. Baltimore Ravens (2-0)
Sitting at 2-0, the Baltimore Ravens are feeling great about themselves. In Week 1, they made it look easy against Houston. Now, they handed the Bengals their second divisional loss in as many weeks.
Next up, they’ll take on the Colts and should be able to improve to 3-0 before a huge showdown with Cleveland.
5. Kansas City Chiefs (1-1)
Most people who follow the NFL knew the Week 1 loss for the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t mean they were done. As long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, they have a chance to win. And in Week 2, they not only had him but Chris Jones returned from his holdout and Travis Kelce was back after an injury forced him to sit in Week 1.
They improved to 1-1 with a win over the Jaguars. They still have room to improve but will likely get there in no time.