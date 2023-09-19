2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Browns nose dive, Cowboys dominate again
• Browns fall apart in loss to Steelers
• Baker Mayfield off to a hot start
• Dallas Cowboys might be for real
By Randy Gurzi
4. Philadelphia Eagles (2-0)
After two weeks, the Philadelphia Eagles are 2-0 but they have some issues to clean up. They've twice allowed their opponents to get back into the game after it looked as though they had it well in hand. They still found a way to win in each, which is a testament to their resolve. Having said that, they can be incredibly dangerous if they get things on track and find a way to keep their foot on the pedal after taking a lead.
3. Miami Dolphins (2-0)
The Miami Dolphins had two tough tests to kick off the season and walked away with a 2-0 record. First, they fought back to knock off the L.A. Chargers in Week 1. Then, they took care of business against the New England Patriots, which is never an easy thing to do. They appear to be the best team in the AFC right now and as long as Tua stays healthy, they’re going to be a problem for any opponent.
2. Dallas Cowboys (2-0)
After two weeks, the Dallas Cowboys are outscoring their opponents 70-10. They were all over the Giants in Week 1 and then beat up on the New York Jets this weekend. Their defense continues to be one of the most opportunistic in the league, recording four turnovers against the Jets. This next weekend, they play the Cardinals followed by the New England Patriots. They could very easily be 4-0 before taking on the San Francisco 49ers, who have had their number in recent years.
1. San Francisco 49ers (2-0)
Now that Brock Purdy has come out of nowhere to lead this team, the San Francisco 49ers might not have a weakness on their roster. They won easily against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 and then in Week 2, they withstood everything Matthew Stafford and the Rams could throw their way. They're now 2-0 and also have winnable games against the Giants and Cardinals before the huge Week 5 showdown with Dallas.