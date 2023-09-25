2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Browns defense dominates, Dolphins explode on offense
• The Chicago Bears are really bad
• Miami has an unfair offense
• Myles Garrett explodes for the Cleveland browns
By Randy Gurzi
8. Cleveland Browns
What a difference a week makes. The Cleveland Browns looked lost in Week 2 against the Steelers but then against the Titans, they were firing on all cylinders. Their ground game was nowhere near the same without Nick Chubb but Jerome Ford had a long touchdown catch as well as a touchdown run.
Cleveland also had a massive day from Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson but the star in this one was Myles Garrett who had 3.5 sacks. He showed out the way a Defensive Player of the Year candidate should and kept the Tennessee offense from ever feeling comfortable.
7. Detroit Lions
Detroit improved to 2-1 with a win over the Falcons. They stuffed the ground game for Atlanta while Jahmyr Gibbs went for 80 yards on 17 carries. Jared Goff also continues to play well with 243 yards on 22-of-33 passing. They're locked in a tough battle with Green Bay for the NFC North and this could be a close one all year.
6. Dallas Cowboys
As is often the case when the Dallas Cowboys lose, everyone will assume they're awful. But it was just one week where they were completely outplayed — and it's actually been the norm when they face off with Arizona. Dallas has now lost seven of their last eight games against the Cardinals. It doesn't matter who the coach is or who plays for them, the Cards have had their number for a while now. They're still one of the top teams in the NFC but they showed they had cracks that need to be repaired.
5. Buffalo Bills
It's still hard to figure out how the Buffalo Bills lost to the New York Jets in Week 1 because they've been on fire since then. They beat Las Vegas 38-10 and then this weekend it was Washington who they blew out 37-3. The one issue they have is Josh Allen turning the ball over as he had another interception. He needs to clean that up because it can hurt them in big games.