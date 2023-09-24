Browns robbed of a touchdown thanks to egregious blown call against Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper caught a 25-yard pass to set up a field goal but the refs somehow robbed the Browns of a touchdown by saying he went out of bounds
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns offense looks vastly improved from a porous Week 2 performance but it should be even better.
Already up 10-3, they were looking to extend their lead before the half and Deshaun Watson dialed up a deep pass for Amari Cooper, which landed perfectly into the hands of his No. 1 wideout. Cooper then shook off a tackle and started to make his move in the open field.
Cooper juked the safety who came over to help and then it was nothing but green in front of him. But he then had to stop, since the refs blew the whistle saying he was out of bounds after making the catch.
The ball was moved to the Tennessee 40 and it helped set up a 52-yard field goal from Dustin Hopkins. But after seeing the replay, it was clear just how bad of a call this was.
Not only was Cooper nowhere near the out-of-bounds marker, but there was a ref who was just mere feet away from the play. He was intently focused on Cooper and somehow still made one of the biggest blunders of the year.
Right afterward, CBS brought on Gene Steratore to explain why it's understandable a ref would make such a mistake but he's clearly trying to save face since he was once an official.
There's simply no reason to miss this one and while the league loves to make penalties for players public, they'll surely stay quiet on this one. And of course, if the Browns publicly call them out for it, the league will slap them with a fine.
Cleveland is in control as the two teams enter halftime but if this one comes back to haunt them, there will be a lot of justifiable anger from the Cleveland faithful.