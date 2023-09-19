Cleveland Browns studs and duds: Deshaun Watson fumbles away the win in Week 2
• Denzel Ward and Grant Delpit were lights out
• This 'elite' OL is anything but elite
• Deshaun Watson cost the Browns the game
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns fell short on Monday Night Football with the Pittsburgh Steelers handing them a 26-22 loss. The defeat drops the Browns to 1-1 on the season and they still have yet to start out 2-0 since 1993.
This was a back-and-forth game that saw the scoring start and end with a Pittsburgh defensive touchdown. To sum it up, Cleveland simply made too many mistakes that doomed them.
Now, let's take some time to look back over the game with a few studs and duds from Week 2.
Browns Stud: Denzel Ward, CB
Cleveland's defense was asked to carry the load in this one and Denzel Ward did all he could to make that happen. He was playing blanket coverage all day and broke up several passes against the Steelers' top wideouts. One of the best examples of this came on Pittsburgh's opening drive of the third quarter when he swatted away a third-and-two pass aimed at George Pickens.
Pittsburgh had just moved 44 yards on that drive and was threatening to open the game up. But Ward's pass defense forced them to settle for a 50-yard field goal, keeping the score manageable at 19-14.
That wasn't the first time Ward stood out either as he was able to force a fumble in the first half to set up Cleveland's first touchdown. Ward hit Gunner Olszewski after he caught a short pass and knocked the ball out of his hands, which allowed Grant Delpit to record his second turnover of the night.
Ward even returned from a brief injury scare and did all he could but in the end, it wasn't enough for the win.