Week 2 instant reactions: Browns offense a mess in loss to Steelers
• Nick Chubb is lost for the year
• Deshaun Watson had no excuses for this porous performance
• Defense is good but the offense is a mess
By Randy Gurzi
Heading into this game, Cleveland Browns fans were on top of the world.
They were 1-0 in the division and felt as though they were going to win easily over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. That confidence only grew when it was announced Amari Cooper was going to suit up after being questionable all week.
But then, the air was let out of the balloon early in this one. The very first play of the game was a pick-six when Deshaun Watson's pass went off the hands of Harrison Bryant and bounced around for a while before Alex Highsmith took it to the house for the first of two Pittsburgh defensive touchdowns.
This one proved to be the game-winner as the Browns were unable to score in their following two tries, falling to the Steelers 26-22.
Later in that first half, Cleveland saw their top offensive weapon go down with a severe injury when Nick Chubb took a hit to his knee from Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Deshaun Watson had a terrible night
In addition to the pick-six, Watson lost a fumble on a fourth-down conversion attempt. He then had a crucial fumble late in the fourth quarter when Highsmith stripped the ball and T.J. Watt scooped it up and ran the ball in for a touchdown.
They had another shot after this and Watson was again off his game. He was sacked for a three-yard loss and then fired a deep incompletion toward Marquise Goodwin. As if that wasn't enough, he had two facemask penalties and missed Elijah Moore several times on potential completions.
He finished 22-of-40 with 235 yards and one touchdown to go along with his three turnovers. And this time, he can't even blame it on the bad weather since it was perfect conditions.
Cleveland's defense continued to help Watson out but going forward, they're going to need more out of the $230 million quarterback.