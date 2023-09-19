Rich Eisen deletes insensitive tweet after Nick Chubb injury
Nick Chubb suffered a terrible injury and Rich Eisen thought that was a good time to make a joke
By Randy Gurzi
Rich Eisen of the NFL Network has made it no secret that he doesn't care for the Cleveland Browns. He made waves this offseason when he ripped them for their contract with Deshaun Watson — claiming it was the only fully guaranteed deal despite Kirk Cousins having one many years before.
Of course, he's paid by the NFL so he will naturally try and protect the billionaires by making us believe paying players is bad and billionaires protecting their money is good. That doesn't make it forgivable but it explains why he had such a bad and inaccurate take.
What cannot be explained is why he thought it would be funny to make a joke when Nick Chubb suffered an awful injury during their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Chubb was hit in the knee and had to be carted off — and even the Steelers fans showed respect by chanting his name in support when he was leaving the game. But not Eisen, who sent out a tweet claiming the Browns and their fans can't have nice things.
He quickly deleted the tweet after being rightfully eviscerated for it but the internet is forever, so it was naturally screenshot and re-shared.
Nick Chubb is likely out for the season and it's a frustrating loss for arguably the best running back in the NFL.
Chubb had been climbing the franchise leaderboards in rushing yardage and will now have to come back from yet another serious knee injury — after suffering one in college for Georgia as well.