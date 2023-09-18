Browns have Amari Cooper, Juan Thornhill active on Monday Night Football
Amari Cooper was a game-time decision with a groin injury but will be active for the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers
By Randy Gurzi
Earlier this week, Amari Cooper suffered a groin injury and was questionable for the Cleveland Browns as they prepared to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.
All indications leading up to the game were that Cooper could sit out, which would have opened the door for others such as Cedric Tillman to secure more snaps. But then, Cooper traveled with the team to Pittsburgh and optimism grew throughout the day Monday that he could suit up.
Cooper then tested things out during warm ups and decided he would be able to play.
The Browns got another lift outside of Cooper as well, with safety Juan Thornhill also being activated for this game. Thornhill was out last week against the Bengals and Ronnie Hickman took his place. Now, the Ohio State product is one of the five inactive players for Monday.
Cooper is in his second season with the Browns and had just three receptions for 37 yards in their opener — however, it was a rough passing day due to the weather. In 2022, he had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards with nine touchdowns.
Thornhill joined the team this offseason after spending four years with the Kansas City Chiefs. He's quickly become a vocal leader and is someone his teammates respect, especially considering he has two Super Bowl rings.
This will be his regular-season debut although he did make a splash in the preseason when he recorded a pick-six against his former team.
Cleveland enters the night at 1-0 and the Steelers are 0-1. A win not only moves them to 2-0 in the division but could put their hated rivals in a huge hole.