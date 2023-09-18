Browns vs. Steelers Week 2: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Cleveland Browns hit the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football. Here's all the information needed to catch the Week 2 action.
By Randy Gurzi
With a record of 1-0, the Cleveland Browns are looking for their first 2-0 start since 1993. In order for that to happen, they need to knock off the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road — under the bright lights on Monday Night Football.
Cleveland is riding high on the heels of a 24-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals while the Steelers are trying to put a 30-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers behind them.
In addition to trying to knock Pittsburgh down a peg, the Browns are trying to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens who just defeated Cincinnati on Sunday. That has them sitting at 2-0 on the year with a 1-0 record in the AFC North.
With a win, the Browns would tie the Ravens for the divisional lead but would have the tiebreaker since each of their games has been against AFC North foes.
Now that we know what's at stake, let's check in on the injury report while also seeing how to catch the big game.
Browns vs. Steelers key injuries
The big injury for Cleveland is Amari Cooper, who is listed as questionable after injuring his groin during practice. However, there are two other players listed as questionable as well. Juan Thornhill, who missed Week 1, is still dealing with a calf injury. Rookie Siaki Ika is also questionable with a foot injury.
Pittsburgh will be without Diontae Johnson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Backup running back Anthony McFarland will also miss the game due to a knee issue.
Browns vs. Steelers game information
Date: Monday, Sep. 18
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Pittsburgh, PA
Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
TV Info: ABC, ESPN+
Radio Broadcast: Live Browns Radio
Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket, FuboTV, ESPN+
There will be two games on Monday Night Football with the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers kicking off an hour before the Browns and Steelers. That one will be on ESPN, so make sure to tune to ABC — or ESPN+ — to catch this one.