3 standouts (and 2 duds) from Cleveland Browns Week 1 win over Cincinnati
• Dustin Hopkins comes through
• Jedrick Wills starts out flat
• Grant Delpit is a heat-seeking missile
By Randy Gurzi
It's not often we get to say this but the Cleveland Browns are 1-0. For the second season in a row, they won their home opener — which is just the third time they've done so since coming back to the NFL in 1999.
This time, they took it to the two-time AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals by a score of 24-3. It was a game played in wet conditions and the Browns were able to shake off a slow start while the Bengals never figured things out.
With this game now in the rearview, let's highlight a few standouts and a couple of duds from the victory.
Browns Standout: Ogbo Okoronkwo, EDGE
Cleveland was able to force a punt on the opening drive, thanks in large part to their pass rush. Not only did pressure from Za'Darius Smith force an early incompletion, but the Browns were also able to get home on third-and-five from their own 47.
Joe Burrow dropped back to pass and was instantly under pressure. He was sacked by Ogno Okoronkwo for a two-yard loss — and he barely beat Maurice Hurst to the quarterback.
That set up a fourth-and-seven and got Cleveland the ball for the first time.
Okoronkwo, who was signed in the offseason to a three-year deal, had three total tackles on the day but he was able to set the tone. Cleveland was putting the heat on Burrow all day and while they might have had just two sacks, it felt as though they were dominating all day.
Of course, it helped that the secondary was all over the Cincinnati wideouts as well, making this a great debut for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.