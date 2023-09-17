Browns: Cedric Tillman set for breakout game if Amari Cooper is out in Week 2
If Amari Cooper misses the Cleveland Browns Week 2 showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers, then Cedric Tillman could wind up having a breakout game
By Randy Gurzi
Looking to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 1993, the Cleveland Browns will be heading to Pittsburgh to face off against the Steelers on Monday Night Football. It will be their second straight AFC North showdown and could give them a leg up in the division.
Unfortunately, they could also be without one of the top players. Wide receiver Amari Cooper suffered a groin injury and could wind up missing Week 2. As of now, he's listed as questionable but there's some real doubt he could wind up suiting up.
Cooper, who had 78 receptions for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022, had just three receptions for 37 yards in their debut but was still tied for the team lead in catches against Cincinnati. He won't be easy to replace but the Browns do (finally) have plenty of depth at the position — including rookie third-round pick Cedric Tillman.
While Deshaun Watson will likely spread the ball around to players such as Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and David Njoku, Tillman is the one who can truly replace Cooper on the outside.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Tillman is a prototypical boundary receiver. He also gives Watson a big-bodied target to look to in key situations.
In Week 1, Tillman was on the field for 11 snaps but never had a target. That should change if Cooper is out. He might not wind up with a massive stat line but he should be able to make his presence felt while continuing to endear himself to the fans in the Dawg Pound.