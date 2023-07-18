Cleveland Browns almost break the internet debuting their White Out Series helmets
The Cleveland Browns social media team almost broke the internet when they debuted the team's White Out series helmets.
The Cleveland Browns just unveiled their alternative helmets for the 2023 season. If you were to describe the helmets in a few words; those words would be crispy and clean. The new look helmets have a bright white shell with a broad brown center stripe and slim orange inner stripe and a brown facemask.
These new alternative lids are to be paired with the Browns 1946 throwback uniforms that the team wore during the 2021 season. It is a uniform/helmet combo that jumps off the screen when you see it. The Browns took to social media to debut their White Out series earlier today and the immediate feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
Check out the Chief, David Njoku in the White Out series look below.
Interestingly enough, the helmet itself is a throwback as well. The Browns strictly wore white helmets for their first four years as a franchise and didn't make the permanent switch to their orange helmets until the middle of the 1952 season. Cleveland is still the only NFL franchise to not have a logo on their helmets, which is a facet that the alternative helmets are staying true to as well.
The Browns will wear their new helmets with their 1946 throwback jerseys three times throughout the 2023 season. Their debut will be on prime time when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to Cleveland Brown Stadium on Monday Night Football in Week 2.
The next time that the white lids will be donned is when they return from their bye week to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. Then the last time they will rock their White Out series will be on the Browns final regular season home game when they play the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football in Week 17.
In an offseason where the Browns have hit plenty of their moves out of the park, the unveiling of their White Out series helmets was a grand slam.