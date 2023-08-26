3 standouts (and 2 duds) in Browns preseason finale against Chiefs
• RB drops the ball with roster spot on the line
• Rookie WR is the real deal
• Browns new centerfielder delivers
By Randy Gurzi
Browns stud: Juan Thornhill, S
One of the biggest moves the Browns made this offseason was signing former Kansas City safety Juan Thornhill.
A second-round pick out of Virginia, Thornhill had 234 tackles with 20 pass defenses, eight interceptions, and a defensive touchdown in his first four seasons in the NFL.
His ability to play deep coverage was what made him an ideal fit with Cleveland, especially after the issues they had in 2022 with covering the long ball. He's also been a vocal leader, speaking up recently about how the Browns can grow from their final preseason games which happened to be against the Eagles and Chiefs.
On Saturday, he backed that up with his play.
Thornhill was out there with the starters and had three tackles as well as a pick-six. On the Chiefs' second drive of the game, Thornhill stepped in front of a Steve Buechele pass intended for Justyn Ross and took it to the house for a 25-yard touchdown.
From there, the defense continued to control the game. Fellow safety Rodney McLeod also had a pick on the very next drive — catching a pass that bounced in the air when Martin Emerson lit up Cornell Powell. There was even another pick-six, this time from rookie Caleb Biggers who took a Blaine Gabbert pass in from 27 yards out.