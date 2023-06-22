Browns: Could Amari Cooper top 2023 receiving touchdown list?
Last season Amari Cooper caught a career-high nine touchdowns. Could a full season with Watson set him atop the NFL in 2023?
Last season the Cleveland Browns acquired Amari Cooper due to cap space issues in Dallas.
The Browns got the four-time Pro Bowler for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round swap with Dallas.
The Cowboys drafted North Dakota State’s Matt Waletzko (OT) in the fifth round and Oklahoma State’s Devin Harper (LB) in the sixth.
Waletzko’s 2022 season was cut short due to injury, seeing only 11 snaps in his rookie year. Harper also had his season cut short due to injury, appearing in just three games for Dallas.
On the other hand, Cooper caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards (14.9 AVG) and nine touchdowns.
Cooper’s nine touchdowns are not only a career-high but tied him for fourth place on the NFL’s 2022 receiving touchdown list.
Amari Cooper Touchdowns:
- 2015: 6
- 2016: 5
- 2017: 7
- 2018: 7
- 2019: 8
- 2020: 5
- 2021: 8
- 2022: 9
With Deshaun Watson able to start the season as QB1, Cooper has the chance to top Davante Adam’s 2022 league-leading 14 touchdowns.
While Cooper absolutely has the skill set to achieve that number, it all comes down to Watson and if he can step into his role as commander and chief of the orange and brown offense.
The organization has expressed interest in shying away from a run-dependant offense, which could work to Cooper's advantage.
As Watson and Cooper enter their second year in Cleveland, the duo’s ability to connect in the end zone should come even more naturally as their chemistry grows.