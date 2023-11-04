2024 Browns mock draft: Depth added at offensive tackle and wide receiver
The Cleveland Browns add a potential starting left tackle and a Day 2 wideout to a roster that's continuing to improve
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5: Smael Mondon, Jr., LB, Georgia
There's a chance Cleveland is able to keep some of their pending free agents at linebacker, but they won't keep them all. Right now, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker, Jr., Jacob Phillips, Matthew Adams, and Jordan Kunasyk are all slated to hit the open market this offseason.
Takitaki and Walker will be priorities but the salary cap could also come into play. If the Browns are in need of some relief — especially if they're able to lock up Grant Delpit — then they could look to the NFL Draft to help replace some of their higher-priced linebackers.
In this mock, they do exactly that in Round 5 as they add Smael Mondon, Jr. from Georgia. At 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Mondon is thin but he's been effective for the Bulldogs. He had 76 tackles in 2022 with eight going for a loss. So far this year, he has 36 tackles, four for a loss, and two sacks.
Georgia continually develops great defenders, so it's never a bad idea to roll the dice with one who slides into Day 3.
Round 5: Darrian Dalcourt, G/C, Alabama
Andrew Berry has always been a fan of versatility, which is why Darrian Dalcourt is the pick here. Cleveland did just add Luke Wypler, but he's more of a center than a guard. There's also Nick Harris but he's set for free agency in 2024.
That's why it makes sense to add someone else who can back up any of the three interior positions. Dalcourt is an experienced player known for his pass blocking, which is something that needs to get better for the Browns along the interior.