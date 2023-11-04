2024 Browns mock draft: Depth added at offensive tackle and wide receiver
The Cleveland Browns add a potential starting left tackle and a Day 2 wideout to a roster that's continuing to improve
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Another pick dedicated to filling a potential hole comes in Round 6. Harrison Bryant is a solid TE3 but he's never really developed into a major weapon. Now in the final year of his deal, it's hard to say he's done enough to earn a second contract in Cleveland.
If he does walk, look for the Browns to go after a player late in the draft — and in this mock, that player winds up being Theo Johnson from Penn State.
A big target at 6-6 and 250 pounds, Johnson has shown improvement each season and can be difficult for opposing defenses to deal with in the passing game.
Round 6: Blake Watson, RB, Memphis
If the right player falls to the Browns earlier in the draft, they might be willing to take a running back higher than this. That's not what happened in this simulation and instead, they wait until their second pick in Round 6 — which is where they land Blake Watson.
Formerly of Old Dominion, Watson transferred to Memphis this year and has been filling up the stat sheet. He's gained 762 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns and has an impressive average of 6.4 yards per attempt.
If that wasn't enough, he's also hauled in 34 receptions for 348 yards and another score. Cleveland likes running backs that can help in the passing game and Watson can do that while also offering a 220-pound frame capable of moving the sticks on the ground.
Round 7: Kaimon Rucker, EDGE, North Carolina
With their final pick in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns bring in Kaimon Rucker from North Carolina. They did add Za'Darius Smith this offseason but he came over with only one year on his deal. They will still have Ogbo Okoronkwo, Alex Wright, and Isaiah McGuire but throwing more pass rushers into the mix isn't something any franchise has ever regretted.
Rucker is slightly undersized at just 6-1 but he does weight 260 pounds and already racked up 7.5 sacks in eight games for the Tar Heels.