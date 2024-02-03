2024 Browns mock draft: Small school running back could be hidden gem
The Cleveland Browns look for a small-school stud in this 2024 NFL Mock Draft
By Randy Gurzi
Browns Round 6, pick 208: Kenny Logan, Jr, S, Kansas
Cleveland feels good about their starting safeties with Grant Delpit and Juan Thornhill locked up for a couple of years. They also like what Ronnie Hickman and D'Anthony Bell did off the bench this season after helping to replace an injured Rodney McLeod and Delpit. With McLeod hitting the open market, Cleveland could turn to Hickman or Bell as the primary No. 3 safety but they'll need more depth.
Enter Kenny Logan, Jr. from Kansas. The 6-foot, 205-pound senior excelled in coverage this past season and moved from the box to deep safety with ease. His versatility will be huge for Jim Schwartz since it means they would be able to use him to back up any of their safety spots.
Browns Round 7, pick 231: Delmar Glaze, OT, Maryland
With their final pick in this mock draft, the Browns add Maryland offensive tackle Delmar Glaze. Waiting this long to add offensive line help won't be popular but the truth is that this positiojn isn't in terrible shape going into 2024.
Sure, we can criticize Jedrick Wills but he did start to improve before being sent to the IR late this year. Not only that, but he's not going anywhere regardless. When the Browns picked up the fifth-year option in his deal, it guaranteed he would be under contract in 2024.
That doesn't mean there shouldn't be an eye on the future. That's why Glaze makes sense as a project player. He's 6-foot-5 and 328 pounds and can play either tackle spot. This past season, he was strictly a left tackle and held his own in pass coverage. If they can work on his technique and help him improve in run blocking, there's no telling how good he can be.