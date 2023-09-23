2024 NFL Mock draft: Browns start much-needed offensive line overhaul
• The Browns need a new LT in the worst way
• Safety depth could be an issue in 2024
• RB insurance can be found on Day 3
By Randy Gurzi
At 1-1, the Cleveland Browns are set to host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of the 2023 season. As is often the case, the tone surrounding the franchise could change drastically based on the outcome — but even if they get a victory and even string together several wins, this roster has some glaring holes that need to be addressed.
The biggest is at left tackle, where Jedrick Wills has become a major problem. The former No. 10 overall pick had his fifth-year option picked up, meaning he's slated to be on the roster in 2024, but the Browns would be wise to see if they can find an upgrade.
That's the line of thinking as they kick things off in this 2024 Browns mock draft with a potential left tackle of the future.
Note: All selections made using Pro Football Network's Mock Draft Simulator.
Round 2: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
The Browns offensive line is often touted as "elite" but in reality, they're far from it. While Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are beasts in the run game, the unit as a whole struggles against the pass. And like it or not, the presence of a $230 million quarterback means this team is going to be pass-heavy for the next several years.
That's why it makes sense for them to slowly begin to rebuild their line from a powerful run-blocking unit to one that can hold off the pass rush. The first step in this will be to replace Jedrick Wills, who has been a liability at left tackle. Without a first-round pick in 2024, it won't be easy but in this mock, Jordan Morgan from Arizona is available.
Morgan is a massive player at 6-foot-6 and 320 pounds. He's shown off excellent athleticism for the Wildcats and should be an instant upgrade over Wills. The only question will be whether or not they start him from day one, or give him time to work with Bill Callahan — and since they're stuck paying Wills, that might be the plan. Of course, Wills might not allow that to take place if he continues to struggle.