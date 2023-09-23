2024 NFL Mock draft: Browns start much-needed offensive line overhaul
• The Browns need a new LT in the worst way
• Safety depth could be an issue in 2024
• RB insurance can be found on Day 3
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 2: Bryson Nesbit, TE, North Carolina
Harrison Bryant had a touchdown in Week 1 and was flying high. But then in Week 2, he had the ball come his way on the opening play but it bounced off his hands and landed in the arms of Alex Highsmith — who promptly scored a defensive touchdown.
Bryant was already a long shot to return in 2024 and unless he takes off in Week 3 and beyond, that should remain the case. That's why they add Bryson Nesbit from North Carolina with their second pick in Round 6.
Nesbit has excellent size at 6-foot-6 and nearly 250 pounds. He also made huge strides in 2022 by gaining 507 yards and scoring four touchdowns on 35 receptions. He would be an excellent option behind David Njoku and Jordan Akins.
Round 7: Omari Thomas, DT, Tennessee
Cleveland was committed to revamping their defensive line this year and the results have been phenomenal. Dalvin Tomlinson isn't filling up the stat sheet but he's helped slow down the run. They've also seen Maurice Hurst shine next to him.
In order to keep this line strong, they need to continue to look for more depth. Enter Omari Thomas from Tennessee, who is taken with their final pick in Round 7.
Thomas is well built at 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds. He has 11 career tackles for a loss and three sacks. He might never develop into a superstar but he could replace Jordan Elliott who is highly unlikely to return.