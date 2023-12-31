2024 NFL mock draft: Stud playmaker falls to Browns in Round 2
The Cleveland Browns offense could be a lot more dangerous if this star falls to them in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
Round 3: Kiran Amegadjie, OT, Yale
Heading into 2024, the Browns are set with their starting left tackle. Jedrick Wills is going to be lined up next to Joel Bitonio, to the dismay of many fans. Despite his struggles, Wills has a guaranteed contract so releasing him makes no sense. The good news is that he was starting to play better before suffering a season-ending knee injury.
Having said that, Wills isn't guaranteed to be on the team beyond 2024. He's also struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. That's why it would make sense to bring in someone to groom behind him — while also serving as an upgrade over the current backup, James Hudson. That brings us to Kiran Amegadjie from Yale in Round 3.
Amegadjie is a massive player at 6-foot-5 and 326 pounds. He's displayed excellent athleticism and power throughout his career. Originally a right guard, Amegadjie moved to left tackle to finish his career and continued to shine. Despite playing outside of the FBS, he has long-term starter written all over him.
Round 5, Pick 1: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan
Linebacker health has been an issue for a couple of years as well for the Browns and they have several free agents at the position as well. They'll still have their top player in Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and will likely try and retain either Anthony Walker or Sione Takitaki.
What they'll need is more depth which is where Junior Colson comes in. The Michigan linebacker has 240 tackles in three seasons and is solid in pass coverage. His path to the roster will be special teams early on but he fits the mold of a Jim Schwartz defender.