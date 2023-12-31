2024 NFL mock draft: Stud playmaker falls to Browns in Round 2
The Cleveland Browns offense could be a lot more dangerous if this star falls to them in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
Round 5, Pick 2: Theo Johnson, TE, Penn State
Harrison Bryant is another free agent this offseason and re-signing him could be an option. They could also decide to let him walk depending on what he's expected to make outside of his rookie deal. There's also a chance they decide to keep him and part with Jordan Akins who hasn't lived up to expectations in his first season with the Browns.
Whatever they decide to do, there's a high probability that a new tight end will be on the roster next year and that's why Theo Johnson from Penn State is the selection here. Listed at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Johnson shared the field with Tyler Warren, who decided to return to school.
Johnson recorded 922 yards and 11 touchdowns on 75 receptions in his career. He wasn't utilized as much as he should have been during his career but always delivered when given the chance.
Round 6, Pick 1: Ricky Barber, DT, UCF
Jordan Elliott, Shelby Harris, and Maurice Hurst have all been vital to the defensive success this season and all three will be free agents. They will surely try and bring at least one of them back — if not more. But they need to bring in more talent to continue to develop.
They land a solid prospect with their first of two picks in Round 6, bringing in Ricky Barber from UCF. A Western Kentucky transfer, Barber is able to win with his low pad level and racked up 154 tackles with 23.5 for a loss in his career.