2024 NFL mock draft: Stud playmaker falls to Browns in Round 2
The Cleveland Browns offense could be a lot more dangerous if this star falls to them in Round 2
By Randy Gurzi
Round 6, Pick 2: Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State
With Nick Chubb out for the season, the Browns have continued to put up decent yardage but there are games when they get shut down. Jerome Ford has been feast or famine and Kareem Hunt has lost more than just a step. They might not need to make a huge move but getting more talent is a must. Here, they add Isaiah Davis from South Dakota State.
In Cleveland, Davis would compete with his former teammate, Pierre Strong, who has 226 yards and a touchdown as the No. 3 back. Davis is well-built at 6-1 and 220-pounds and went for more than 1,450 yards in each of his past two seasons. Chubb might not be ready to start in Week 1, which is why having another back capable of carrying the load early on will be so important.
Round 7: Javon Solomon, EDGE, Troy
With their final pick in this mock draft, the Browns add more firepower to their front seven with Javon Solomon from Troy. Another small-school prospect, Solomon is undersized at 6-foot-2 and 246 pounds but he's explosive. He had 11 sacks in 2021 and 16 this year while finishing with 33 for his career.
He lines up as a pass-rushing linebacker which is similar to the role both Ogbo Okoronkwo and Za'Darius Smith played throughout their careers. Once they joined the Browns, Jim Schwartz was able to find roles for them, and they've excelled. Solomon gives him one more versatile weapon who could develop into a pass rushing specialist.