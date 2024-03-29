3 AFC North free-agent moves that should terrify Browns fans
These new division rivals could cause the Browns some issues
By Randy Gurzi
1. Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens
A second-round pick in 2016, Derrick Henry spent the first two seasons of his career working alongside DeMarco Murray. In 2018, the Tennesee Titans finally made him their starting running back and he's been an unstoppable force since then.
Henry topped 1,000 yards in all but one campaign for the following six seasons. That happened in 2021 when he played in just eight games but still amassed 937 yards and 10 touchdowns. In all, he has 9,502 yards and 90 touchdowns — and led the NFL in both rushing yards and touchdowns in 2019 (1,540 yards, 16 TDs) and 2020 (2,027 yards, 17 TDs).
Henry recently turned 30 and was able to hit the open market when the Titans elected not to re-sign him. He ended up landing with the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year deal worth $16 million. That's a steal for a back who had 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns despite a lack of options around him at Tennessee.
That was often the case for Henry as the Titans rarely had elite wide receivers and he worked with Ryan Tannehill at quarterback for the majority of his career. Now in Baltimore, he has a punishing offensive line in front of him, an All-Pro tight end in Mark Andrews, a solid wideout in Zay Flowers, and the 2023 NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Cleveland has done well against Henry in the past but that was when they could focus solely on him. That won't be the case now and it could lead to some issues when these two bitter rivals face off.