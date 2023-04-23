3 bargain free agents Cleveland Browns should sign before NFL Draft
Browns FA option No. 1: Al Woods, Nose Tackle
Back in early April, the Browns were kicking the tires on Al Woods, a veteran nose tackle who has been in the NFL 12 seasons.
Originally a fourth-round pick for the New Orleans Saints, Woods bounced all over the NFL for years. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Indianapolis Colts, Tennessee Titans, and had two stints with the Seattle Seahawks.
His second stint in Seattle was when he really turned into the player we know. Throughout the past three seasons, he's been a consistent run-stuffer, which is why Cleveland brought him in for a visit. But they still let the 36-year-old leave without a contract.
That age has to be an issue, which could be why Cleveland has yet to sign him. But as Irie Harris of Cleveland.com says, even with concerns — which could include durability — there's enough wisdom for him to pass along to a very young defensive line.
"Adding Woods to the roster would bring a veteran who’s age brings concern for durability, but has built up enough wisdom through 13 seasons to pass along to the young guys. "- Harris, Cleveland.com
Adding Woods to the same line as Myles Garrett, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Ogbo Okoronkwo would almost feel unfair. He also would likely come in on a one-year — very affordable — deal given his age and the time of year.