The 3 best and 2 worst Browns draft picks since 2018
• The Browns won with Martin Emerson
• Kicking is more than the sound the ball makes
• Nick Chubb remains the best from 2018
By Randy Gurzi
Over the past several years, the Cleveland Browns have been much better when it comes to selecting players in the NFL Draft. While they've had their share of misses — as every team does — it feels as though the hits have been coming more often.
With that being the case, we look back at each pick from 2018 through now and select the three best choices as well as the two worst.
Browns best pick: Martin Emerson, 68th overall in 2022
Despite not having a selection in Round 1 or Round 2 last year, the Browns were able to land a starting-caliber player with their first pick. Martin Emerson came in and played at a high level from the start and never backed down, no matter who he had to face.
But don't just take our word on this. Even those who aren't Cleveland fans have been praising Emerson with Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network ranking him 25th in the league heading into the 2023 season. Hasan especially loves the physicality Emerson plays with while in man coverage.
"He only allowed a 50 percent completion rate in coverage and shined when he could play in man coverage. Emerson plays with physicality and does a great job rerouting receivers and disrupting timing, and with all of the potential the Browns have on their back end, they could end up as a sneaky pick for one of the top defenses in the NFL"- Hasan, Pro Football Network
Emerson finished with 63 tackles while breaking up 15 passes as a rookie. He's the real deal and should only get better with more experience.