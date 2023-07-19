The 3 best and 2 worst Browns draft picks since 2018
• The Browns won with Martin Emerson
• Kicking is more than the sound the ball makes
• Nick Chubb remains the best from 2018
By Randy Gurzi
Browns worst pick: Austin Seibert, 170th overall, 2019
In 2019, the Browns felt they had a great shot at making a run in the AFC. They finished the previous campaign with a 5-3 stretch due in large part to the success Freddie Kitchens had as the interim offensive coordinator.
Kitchens impressed general manager John Dorsey enough that he became the head coach and they also went out and traded for Odell Beckham, Jr. That gave them an explosive offense — at least on paper — with Baker Mayfield, OBJ, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, and Kareem Hunt.
With all that firepower, Dorsey wanted to make sure they weren't limited by issues in the kicking game — which was a problem in 2018. In an effort to shore up the position, he used a fifth-round pick on Austin Seibert from Oklahoma. After the selection, Dorsey infamously made a comment about knowing Seibert was a great kicker based on the sound the ball made coming off his foot.
Unfortunately, it takes more than that to have success in the NFL. Seibert ended up being another inconsistent option for the Browns as he missed four field goals and five extra points as a rookie. He then missed his only field goal and extra point attempt in 2020 before being released ahead of Week 2.
He had some success with the Detroit Lions but enters 2023 a free agent.