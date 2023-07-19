The 3 best and 2 worst Browns draft picks since 2018
• The Browns won with Martin Emerson
• Kicking is more than the sound the ball makes
• Nick Chubb remains the best from 2018
By Randy Gurzi
Browns best pick: Donovan Peoples-Jones, 187th overall in 2020
In 2020, the Browns felt good about their depth at wide receiver. Despite the issues they had with Freddie Kitchens, there were two wideouts under contract that each hit 1,000 yards in 2019. Odell Beckham, Jr. went for 1,035 on 74 receptions while Jarvis Landry had 1,174.
They knew they needed more depth but felt they could wait for the right value, which they found in Round 6. That's where general manager Andrew Berry landed Michigan's Donovan Peoples-Jones who was the 187th overall selection.
As a rookie, DPJ showed off his talent with 304 yards and two touchdowns on just 14 receptions. His average per catch was an impressive 21.7 yards and he even proved he can be clutch when he hauled in a game-winning touchdown against the Bengals in Week 7 after Beckham was lost to a torn ACL earlier in the day.
Since that season, Peoples-Jones has only gotten better. He had 34 receptions for 597 yards and three touchdowns in year two, followed by 61 catches for 839 yards and three touchdowns this past season.
Heading into 2023, there will be more mouths to feed with Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin joining the roster but DPJ is still going to get plenty of targets. And there's a belief he could even do well enough that he prices himself out of town.
Even if that happens, he's going to go down as one of the biggest draft steals Berry has ever made.