3 Big-name defenders Browns can sign in free agency for 2024 Super Bowl run
With Super Bowl LVIII behind, the Cleveland Browns can improve their chances of making the next title game with these 3 big-name additions
By Randy Gurzi
2. Patrick Queen, Linebacker
If you can weaken a rival team while strengthening your own, that's a win-win. That's also exactly what would happen if Cleveland was able to land Patrick Queen during free agency. It won't be easy since Queen is arguably the best linebacker in this class but it would do wonders for the Browns already impressive defense.
Queen, a first-round pick in 2020 out of LSU, has been a constant presence in the middle of the Baltimore Ravens defense for the past four years. He's never missed a start in his NFL career and has 454 tackles with 13.5 sacks, and four interceptions.
His durability is the polar opposite of Jacob Phillips, who was his teammate at LSU and landed with the Browns in Round 3 of the same draft. Phillips is also a free agent but has appeared in just 20 games — compared to the 67 straight for Queen.
Phillips is one of several free agents Cleveland has at the position and joins Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker on the open market. Rather than paying to bring any of them back, Andrew Berry could try and swing for the fences by pairing Queen with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who just had a massive breakout campaign in 2023. As long as they keep their defensive line strong, those two could wreak havoc on opposing offenses.