3 Big-name defenders Browns can sign in free agency for 2024 Super Bowl run
With Super Bowl LVIII behind, the Cleveland Browns can improve their chances of making the next title game with these 3 big-name additions
By Randy Gurzi
1. Josh Allen, EDGE
Josh Allen is set to be a free agent in 2024. While it's not the superstar quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, this Josh Allen should still be generating a lot of interest on the open market.
Selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 7 overall in 2019 (same spot as the other Josh Allen in 2018), Allen has done exactly what the Jags needed him to do — get after the quarterback. The Kentucky product had 10.5 sacks as a rookie and then recorded 17 over the next three seasons. In 2023, he had his breakout campaign with 66 tackles and 17.5 sacks.
For his career, Allen now has 251 tackles (53 for a loss), 45 sacks, eight pass defenses, nine forced fumbles, two interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, he's done the majority of his damage in a stand-up linebacker role but that wouldn't stop Cleveland from chasing him in free agency.
Just this past season, the Browns added two players on the edge who played a similar spot as Allen. Za'Darius Smith and Ogbo Okoronkwo were each linebackers in a 3-4 defense and they were able to find roles under Jim Schwartz. The Cleveland defensive coordinator runs a versatile scheme and loves players who he can use in multiple ways, which would be the case with Allen.
The toughest part of adding Allen would mean the Browns would surely have to sacrifice somewhere else. He's going to be able to command a premium contract but it would be a lot of fun watching him and Myles Garrett compete to see who can get to the quarterback first.