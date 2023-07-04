3 big questions for the Browns running back situation in 2023
The Cleveland Browns have their No. 1 running back in Nick Chubb but there are several big questions with this group that still need to be answered
By John Suchan
No. 2: Is RB Demetric Felton battling WR Elijah Moore for RB3 role?
We mentioned Demetric Felton as competing for a running back spot but he may not even be a lock to make the roster. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has been used by the Browns in a number of roles — including both as a running back and a wide receiver.
Cleveland has loaded up on wide receivers this offseason by trading for Elijah Moore, drafting Cedric Tillman, and signing free agent Marquise Goodwin. This all begs the question of where exactly does Felton fit in?
Recently, my DPD colleague Joel Cade posed this question on his latest podcast. You can listen to it here.
Cade further questioned if the team would want a running back like Felton play wide receiver more or have Moore play running back and run gadget plays. It would seem to make more sense to make the latter move.
There just isn't a spot for Felton on this team. Maybe they can hide him away on the team's practice squad as the season gets started in September, but we'd just have to wait and see if other NFL teams would be interested in Felton.